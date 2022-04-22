Bastrop ISD holding job fair April 23 to fill multiple positions

Bastrop ISD is holding a job fair from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Cedar Creek High School on Saturday, April 23. CCHS is located at 793 Union Chapel Road.

The district is hosting the event to fill the following positions: teachers, paraprofessionals, child nutrition staff, bus drivers, maintenance staff and after-school positions.

There will be an opportunity to meet the principal from 9:30-11 a.m. Interviews will begin at 10 a.m.

To learn more, click here.