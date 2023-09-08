Bastrop ISD announces app for parents to track their child's bus
BASTROP, Texas - Bastrop ISD announced a new tool for parents of bus riders.
Starting immediately, parents whose children are registered to ride a bus to and from school can now track their child's bus through an app called SafeStop.
The app is free and is available in either the App Store of Google Play. Instructions were sent to parents via email and the district's mobile app.
EDUCATION COVERAGE
- Texas: The Issue Is - Katy ISD enacts new gender identity policy
- Austin ISD school board prepares for new law requiring an armed officer on each campus
- Austin ISD presented with alternative plan by TEA over special education
The key features on the app are:
- View a real-time, map-based bus locator
- Guarantee parent and student information privacy
- Create custom zones for each stop and school
- Receive alerts and push notifications
- Available on smartphones and tablets