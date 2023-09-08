Expand / Collapse search

Bastrop ISD announces app for parents to track their child's bus

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
BASTROP, Texas - Bastrop ISD announced a new tool for parents of bus riders.

Starting immediately, parents whose children are registered to ride a bus to and from school can now track their child's bus through an app called SafeStop.

The app is free and is available in either the App Store of Google Play. Instructions were sent to parents via email and the district's mobile app.

The key features on the app are:

  • View a real-time, map-based bus locator
  • Guarantee parent and student information privacy
  • Create custom zones for each stop and school
  • Receive alerts and push notifications
  • Available on smartphones and tablets