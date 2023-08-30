Austin ISD receives alternative plan by TEA over special education

The Texas Education Agency presented an alternative plan for Austin ISD to consider in place of a conservatorship over special education on Wednesday.

Austin ISD has been under the conservatorship of the TEA since March 2023, when the state education agency cited the district's failure in serving students receiving special education.

"Today, the Texas Education Agency presented a proposal to Austin ISD regarding our special education program, one that reflects our progress in addressing these issues and our continued communication and collaboration with the state," AISD interim superintendent Matias Segura said. "Working to serve come of our most vulnerable students better is integral to our vision to be Austin's home for inclusive learning, and we look forward to our continued decalogue with TEA leadership, our board and our community to achieve our goals."

This is a developing story, refresh for latest updates