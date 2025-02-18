Inmate 'walked away' from Bell County Jail, later captured: sheriff

The Brief A man "walked away" from the Bell County Jail early Tuesday morning. Arnold Bonilla was arrested in Temple for driving without a license and had an ICE detainer placed on him. Bonilla has since been captured, authorities say.



A man incarcerated at the Bell County Jail "walked away" from the facility Tuesday morning, according to authorities. He has since been apprehended.

What we know:

27-year-old Arnold Bonilla was arrested in Temple on Feb. 16 for driving without a license.

On Feb. 18, around 7:45 a.m., Bonilla walked away from the Bell County Jail in Belton, heading south and east.

The Bell County Sheriff's Office says that when Bonilla was arrested, ICE placed a detainer on him, and he was being prepared to be released to them.

Authorities say Bonilla does not have a criminal history involving violence.

Multiple agencies worked to apprehend Bonilla, including the Belton and Temple police departments, Texas DPS, the Texas Rangers and Pct. 1 and 4 constables.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown how exactly Bonilla escaped custody or what criminal history he does have.