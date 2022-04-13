Expand / Collapse search

23 people hurt in Bell County after tornado touches down

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Weather
Officials provide update in Bell County after tornado touches down

Multiple buildings were damaged and at least 20 people were hurt when a tornado touched down near Salado.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Tornadoes touched down earlier this week in northwest Williamson County sweeping into Bell County

FOX 7 Austin's Zack Shields says the path started north of Florence and then it ended up finishing over a lake no less north of Salado.

According to Bell County Judge David Blackburn, many structures in Salado were destroyed. At least 23 people were hurt and at least 12 of them were taken to the hospital. At least one person was in critical condition, says FOX Weather. No one has been reported missing in relation to the severe weather.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) says field response personnel are on the ground supporting local officials in impacted communities. 

TDEM is also encouraging those with damaged homes or businesses due to the severe weather to submit an online damage assessment survey using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT).

Viewers sent in video of tornadoes in Bell County, including this video from Steven Diechmann which shows a tornado rotating in the sky near Salado. The video shows a fairly clear funnel between the dark clouds and the ground.

Tornado in Salado, Bell County, Texas

Steve Diechmann captured a tornado as it rotated in the sky near Salado.

Diechmann also sent in video of damage in the Hidden Springs subdivision near Salado.  Tree limbs, branches and debris are scattered everywhere. The video also appears to show two structures that sustained damage from the tornado.

Damage after tornado touches down in Salado

Steven Deichmann has a look at the damage a tornado left behind when it touched down at the Hidden Springs Subdivision near Salado in Bell County, Texas.

Tom Madden sent in this video near Salado which shows a tornado off in the distance stretching from the dark clouds in the sky to the ground and trees below.

Video: Tornado spotted near Salado

Check out this video of a tornado spotted near Salado Courtesy: Tom Madden

