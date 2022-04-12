Expand / Collapse search

Viewers share photos, videos during severe weather in Central Texas

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
FOX 7 Austin

Severe weather threats in Central Texas

A severe thunderstorm warning and a tornado watch was issued for Central Texas counties on Tuesday. Scott Fisher has the latest details

TEXAS - Severe weather spread across several counties in Central Texas on Tuesday. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touchdown in Bell County.

Large hail was a possibility as storms made their way into Central Texas. Georgetown and Liberty Hill received some hail.

Some FOX 7 Austin viewers sent photos and videos of the weather in their area.

Check out this picture of the sky in Leander as severe storms head into Central Texas (Bananie on Twitter)

Video: Tornado spotted near Jarrell

Check out this video sent to us by a viewer of a tornado near Jarrell. Courtesy: Joseph O'Connell

Video: Hail spotted in Georgetown

Check out this video of hail coming down in Georgetown. Courtesy: Donna Jobe

Video: Time-lapse of mammatus clouds in Central Texas

Check out this time-lapse video of mammatus clouds in Central Texas Courtesy: Kaitlin Wright

Video: Tornado spotted near Salado

Check out this video of a tornado spotted near Salado Courtesy: Tom Madden

MORE HEADLINES: 
Severe weather threats in Central Texas for April 12
Severe storms possible, hail and damaging winds are main concerns
