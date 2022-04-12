Viewers share photos, videos during severe weather in Central Texas
TEXAS - Severe weather spread across several counties in Central Texas on Tuesday. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touchdown in Bell County.
Large hail was a possibility as storms made their way into Central Texas. Georgetown and Liberty Hill received some hail.
Some FOX 7 Austin viewers sent photos and videos of the weather in their area.
Image 1 of 5
▼
Check out this picture of the sky in Leander as severe storms head into Central Texas (Bananie on Twitter)
Advertisement
___
MORE HEADLINES:
Severe weather threats in Central Texas for April 12
Severe storms possible, hail and damaging winds are main concerns
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter