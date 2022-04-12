Viewers share photos, videos during severe weather in Central Texas

Severe weather spread across several counties in Central Texas on Tuesday. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touchdown in Bell County.

Large hail was a possibility as storms made their way into Central Texas. Georgetown and Liberty Hill received some hail.

Some FOX 7 Austin viewers sent photos and videos of the weather in their area.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Check out this picture of the sky in Leander as severe storms head into Central Texas (Bananie on Twitter)

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Severe weather threats in Central Texas for April 12

Severe storms possible, hail and damaging winds are main concerns

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter