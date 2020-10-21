Beloved Dell Seton therapy dog “Jack of all Trauma” missing

“Jack of all Trauma,” a beloved therapy dog serving Dell Seton Medical Center at UT, disappeared during a walk at Emma Long Metro Park Turkey Creek Trail on Monday.

Jack began serving the hospital in 2015. “Jack really means a smile on your face. Something that will love you and treat you well on a hard day,” said Maryam Navarro, a Registered Dietitian at Dell Seton.

Jack, serves medical professionals like Navarro — who eventually became one of his handlers and also brightens the days of patients. “He made my hardest days easier and gave me a bit of peace when I just wanted to give up...Jack might be a dog in some people's eyes but he really is an angel in mine," trauma survivor, Megan D’Andrea says of Jack.

Jack is 8-years-old. He and his sister Ginger, also a therapy dog, were rescued from a puppy mill. He is 10 pounds and stands 13 inches high. He has a standard poodle cut, is microchipped, and was last seen wearing a blue collar with daisies.

T.R.A.P.R.S., a volunteer-based pet recovery service, is helping search for Jack.

Tuesday, volunteer Susan Morris set out feeding stations and game cameras. She asks that good samaritans refrain from chasing after Jack and do not call his name. Instead, she asks anyone who believes they see Jack to immediately call: 844-287-2777 or 512-817-6090.

“I believe Jack has something special he’s supposed to do, and if he came home he’d be able to continue to do it,” said Jack’s owner Lauri Russell.

