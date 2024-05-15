Round Rock library charging membership fee for non-residents
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Public Library is limiting free access to residents living outside the city limits.
The city implemented a new tiered membership system reinstating fees for non-residents.
In 2015, city leaders eliminated non-resident fees to obtain a library card.
In 2019, new enrollment jumped to 6,000. This year, that number has risen to nearly 15,000.
The city says this increase in usage has brought on escalating costs, but residents living inside the city limits will continue to qualify for free membership with full benefits.