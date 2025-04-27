2 arrested in Bexar County for "grandest laundry heist in recent memory": sheriff

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Paul Adam Perez (Bexar County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief 2 people arrested for stealing washer, dryer from home under construction Paul Perez and Lisa Sanchez were recently arrested in Bexar County The washer and dryer were safely recovered "still warm and full of clothes" says the sheriff's office



Two people have been arrested for "the grandest laundry heist in recent memory", says the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

48-year-old Paul Adam Perez and 43-year-old Lisa Sanchez were recently arrested for allegedly stealing a washer and dryer set from a home under construction.

What we know:

In a social media post about the arrests, BCSO says that on April 21, deputies were called to the 5800 block of Cosmic Crisp after suspects were seen on surveillance footage loading the appliances into a gold Toyota Tacoma and fleeing.

Deputies later performed a traffic stop on a truck matching that description traveling along US Hwy 90. Deputies discovered meth and a fake license plate during the traffic stop.

BCSO says that Perez and Sanchez had "pulled off the boldest laundry-related burglary in recent memory" by stealing the washer and dryer from a home under construction and taking them back to a friend's apartment.

The duo, who had been living there, hooked up the washer and dryer and even started doing laundry. When asked by the roommate about the appliances, Perez and Sanchez allegedly claimed they had "got a good deal."

BCSO says that Perez eventually confessed to the crime and said it was someone else's idea.

Perez and Sanchez were both taken into custody and the washer and dryer were safely recovered "still warm and full of clothes," says BCSO.

What they're saying:

"Moral of the story: If your dryer breaks, maybe try Facebook Marketplace, the pulga (the flea market), or anything else but breaking and entering a home that isn’t yours!," said BCSO in the post.

What's next:

According to Bexar County jail records, Perez and Sanchez were booked into the jail on April 23.

Perez has been charged with possession of methamphetamine, burglary of a building, and tampering with a government record for the fake license plate. Bond for Perez has been set at a collective $37,000.

Sanchez was booked on an outstanding warrant she had for theft. She has since bonded out, according to court and jail records.