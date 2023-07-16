City of Blanco in Stage 6 water restrictions

The City of Blanco is under Stage 6 water restrictions and is asking its residents to conserve water.

The city said on Friday, July 14 that it was experiencing a very serious water emergency due to supply issues from Canyon Lake.

"The company which delivers our water supply from Canyon Lake (now the Texas Water Company, formerly Canyon Lake Water System) has for the past few weeks barely been able to keep up with demand in our area," said Mayor Mike Arnold in a release. "Today [July 14], a small pipe break in their system (a frequent occurrence) was enough for their delivery of water to the City of Blanco to stop altogether."

Due to the pipe break, the water supply in the city's holding tank rapidly declined, leading to the city to trigger Stage 6 water restrictions, the highest level of immediate water emergency conditions.

READ MORE

Stage 6 involves shutting down all industrial and recreational water usage and outside irrigation in the city and asking citizens to do everything they can to conserve.

As of Saturday, July 15, all city water tanks are full and water is flowing in from the city's supplier, says Mayor Arnold.

In an update on Sunday morning, the city says while the city tanks are full, the Stallion tank is at around half capacity, and it is unclear whether this is due to conservation efforts or increased pumping capacity from the water supplier.

City officials plan to reconvene Sunday night to reevaluate, but the city will remain in Stage 6 until further notice.