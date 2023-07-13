Manor residents still seeing water issues a week after city lifts boil notice

The city of Manor put residents in a water boil notice after a water line broke in the Briarcreek subdivision on June 30.

"I was okay with, you know, with that. I'm sure that they were just trying to keep everything safe. However, after a week, you know, a lot of the people here from our neighborhood were asking and questioning, you know, when this was going to be lifted," said Sophia Jaramillo, a Manor resident affected by the waterline break.

A week ago, the water boil notice was lifted, but the water issues have continued for several residents.

"I saw complaints of different people here in the subdivision posting pictures of yellow water, brown water," Jaramillo said.

FOX 7 Austin reached out to Aqua Texas on this issue, and they told us the discolored water affected a few homes and the water is consumable.

But when we went to the Jaramillo household, the water was still milky-colored.

Aqua Texas told FOX 7 on Wednesday they are flushing out the water hydrants every two hours.

We reached out to the Jaramillo family again on Thursday. They say the water looks clearer, but they're still not convinced the water is safe to consume.

"It's not even just a major water break. It's more than just that. It's the water that they are pumping to us," said Jaramillo.

The Jaramillo family says this water issue has been very inconvenient for them as the kids are home all summer.

"I'm constantly having to, you know, run to the store and get water and whatnot," said Jaramillo.

Aqua Texas says if you're still dealing with water issues to call them at 877-987-2782.

"Somebody had even mentioned that when they spoke to Aqua at the end of last week that we were supposed to get a $50 discount from our bill," said Jaramillo.