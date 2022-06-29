Round Rock Express, We Are Blood to hold blood drive at Dell Diamond

The Round Rock Express will soon partner with We Are Blood to host a blood donation drive at Dell Diamond.

The drive will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 14 inside the United Heritage Center. Appointments are required in order to give blood and are available at this link .

Donors can choose to do a whole blood or a double red cell appointment, says We Are Blood. The entire process, from check-in to refreshments, usually takes about 45 minutes to an hour, with the actual blood donation only lasting 15-35 minutes depending on the type of donation.

When donors arrive and check in, staff will conduct a brief personal history and wellness exam to make sure they are eligible to donate.

Face coverings are optional, but recommended, when visiting We Are Blood donor centers, including the mobile drive at Dell Diamond.

Community blood supply has been at critically low levels since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic due to fewer local blood drives, says the Round Rock Express. Previously, the Express has partnered with Brown Distributing and We Are Blood to host sold-out blood donation drives at Dell Diamond in May 2020 and August 2021.