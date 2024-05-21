Increased phone scam attempts reported by Bluebonnet members

Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative members are reporting increased attempts at phone scams.

The scammers are reportedly telling members their power will be disconnected unless they make an immediate payment over the phone.

The electric cooperative is reminding its members it will never call to demand payment; instead, members with delinquent accounts will receive notice through the mail and by a courtesy call before service is disconnected for nonpayment.

If you receive a call demanding immediate payment and have not gotten a reminder in the mail or a courtesy call, do not pay and do not provide any personal information or Bluebonnet, banking or credit card account information.

Bluebonnet members can check their account status 24 hours a day through the co-op's website, mobile app, or calling 800-842-7708.

Members who receive such calls are advised to get the caller ID information and report it to local law enforcement, as well as member services.

Members can also get tips to spot scam attempts online.