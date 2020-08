A person has died after a crash in southeast Travis County.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Highway 71 just east of 183.

Austin-Travis County EMS says an adult who was riding a bicycle was hit by a vehicle and died at the scene.

Drivers should expect delays are being asked to avoid the area if possible as the investigation continues.