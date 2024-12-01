Body of homeless woman found at Lady Bird Lake; APD investigating

The Brief The body of a homeless woman was found in Lady Bird Lake on Sunday morning. APD says a kayaker reported finding the body in the water. Her death is not being investigated as suspicious at this time.



The Austin Police Department is investigating a body of a homeless woman found in Lady Bird Lake.

APD says around 8:16 a.m. Dec. 1, it received a check welfare urgent call in Zone 300 of the lake, near Brazos Street. A kayaker paddling upstream reported seeing an object in the water and when they got closer, realized it was a deceased person.

Austin police, fire and EMS crews responded to the scene and AFD was able to retrieve the body from the water.

APD says that based on appearance, the body is that of a homeless woman in her 60s and that it looks like she was trying to stay warm based on her clothing and the position of her body.

Her exact cause of death is unknown at this time, but APD says this is not being investigated as a suspicious death and no signs of violence were found.

APD says that at this time, there is nothing to suggest a connection between this and previous bodies found in the lake.

There is also no known threat to the public, says APD.