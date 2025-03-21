Body found in Lockhart park; police investigating

The Brief Lockhart police investigating after body found in City Park A person of interest has been detained



The backstory:

At approximately 2 a.m. on March 21, the Lockhart Police Department received information about a dead person at City Park.

Officers arrived at the park and upon conducting a search, a body of a young man was located.

Police say the victim had injuries consistent with foul play.

After an initial investigation, police detained a person of interest who was questioned.

What you can do:

The crime scene remains active, so police ask the public to avoid City Park and the neighboring area.

There is no threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.