Expand / Collapse search

Body found in Lockhart park; police investigating

By
Published  March 21, 2025 12:16pm CDT
Lockhart
FOX 7 Austin

The Brief

    • Lockhart police investigating after body found in City Park
    • A person of interest has been detained

The backstory:

LOCKHART, Texas - At approximately 2 a.m. on March 21, the Lockhart Police Department received information about a dead person at City Park. 

Officers arrived at the park and upon conducting a search, a body of a young man was located. 

Police say the victim had injuries consistent with foul play.

After an initial investigation, police detained a person of interest who was questioned.

What you can do:

The crime scene remains active, so police ask the public to avoid City Park and the neighboring area.

There is no threat to the public. 

The investigation is ongoing.

The Source: Information from Lockhart Police Department.

LockhartCrime and Public Safety