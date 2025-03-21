Body found in Lockhart park; police investigating
The backstory:
LOCKHART, Texas - At approximately 2 a.m. on March 21, the Lockhart Police Department received information about a dead person at City Park.
Officers arrived at the park and upon conducting a search, a body of a young man was located.
Police say the victim had injuries consistent with foul play.
After an initial investigation, police detained a person of interest who was questioned.
What you can do:
The crime scene remains active, so police ask the public to avoid City Park and the neighboring area.
There is no threat to the public.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Information from Lockhart Police Department.