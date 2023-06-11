Body found in Shoal Creek, police investigating

A body was found in Shoal Creek near West Campus on June 11, police have confirmed.

Austin police responded to a call around 6:30 p.m. about a body in Shoal Creek in the 2900 block of North Lamar Boulevard.

Officials arrived and confirmed reports of a body in the creek.

Trails around the scene were closed as the investigation was conducted.

No further details have been released about the identity of the person found or the cause of death.