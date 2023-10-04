Body found at south Austin park; police investigating as homicide

Austin police are investigating after a man was found dead at a south Austin park.

Police say someone reported the body just after midnight Wednesday in the 1100 block of Cumberland Road at the South Austin Neighborhood Park.

When officers arrived, they found a car with a man who had suffered trauma to his body.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Austin police detained one person related to this incident, but they did not say if they were a suspect.

This is Austin's 50th homicide of the year.