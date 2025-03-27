Body found face down in Lady Bird Lake near Congress Bridge

The Brief Austin police investigating after a body was found face down in Lady Bird Lake Body was found near Congress Bridge



The Austin Police Department is investigating after a body was found face down in Lady Bird Lake.

The backstory:

An APD spokesperson said at a news conference that officers responded to a call at just before 8:30 a.m. to 90 Congress Avenue for a welfare check.

A 9-1-1 has been received from a jogger who said they saw what appeared to be a body face down in the water.

APD, Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded.

When first responders arrived, they located a woman's body in Lady Bird Lake.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Austin police responded to reports of a dead person in the water at around 9 a.m.

In a post on X, firefighters said they had rescued one person from the water.

What they're saying:

APD says at this point the death is not being investigated as a homicide.

Officials say there is no sign of foul play.

What you can do:

If you saw or heard anything late last night or early this morning, police ask that you can contact them.

You can call the Homicide Tip Line at (512) 477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477).