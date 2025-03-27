Body found face down in Lady Bird Lake near Congress Bridge
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating after a body was found face down in Lady Bird Lake.
The backstory:
An APD spokesperson said at a news conference that officers responded to a call at just before 8:30 a.m. to 90 Congress Avenue for a welfare check.
A 9-1-1 has been received from a jogger who said they saw what appeared to be a body face down in the water.
APD, Austin-Travis County EMS and the Austin Fire Department responded.
When first responders arrived, they located a woman's body in Lady Bird Lake.
The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Austin police responded to reports of a dead person in the water at around 9 a.m.
In a post on X, firefighters said they had rescued one person from the water.
What they're saying:
APD says at this point the death is not being investigated as a homicide.
Officials say there is no sign of foul play.
What you can do:
If you saw or heard anything late last night or early this morning, police ask that you can contact them.
You can call the Homicide Tip Line at (512) 477-3588 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477).
The Source: Information from an Austin Police Department news conference as well as X posts by the Austin Police Department and Austin Fire Department.