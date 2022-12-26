Boil water notice issued for Aqua WSC customers in parts of Bastrop County

Parts of Bastrop are under a boil water notice due to recent adverse conditions in portions of the water system.

The affected area includes those customers north of FM 20 in Zone 9, Polonia Water Supply Corporation. If you experienced a water outage in this area, you are part of this boil water notice.

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, Aqua Water Supply Corporation officials will notify you.

Aqua Water Supply also requests that you minimize water usage until this issue has been resolved.

The system will be flushed with chlorinated water and testing of water samples will be conducted. As soon as Aqua receives sample results, Aqua will notify customers through telephone messages. Upon confirming that the water is safe to drink, the boil water notice will be lifted.

If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact Dave McMurry: 512- 303-3943.