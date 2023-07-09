Boil water notice lifted for some residents in Lago Vista

A boil water notice has been lifted for some residents in Lago Vista.

The notice was issued on July 6 after a reported water leak which caused system pressure to drop below the state minimum.

Officials say that "the public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water" and that the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has been provided with laboratory test results that indicate the water no longer needs boiling before use as of July 8.

If you have any questions about the matter, you can contact Taylor Whichard at 512-599-4179 or City Hall at 512-267-1155.