Boil water notice issued for Vista Ranch water system

A boil water notice has been issued for all customers in the Vista Ranch water system in Bastrop.

The notice was issued Thursday after a water-main break caused pressure loss in portions of the water system around 3:30 a.m.

The Aqua Water Supply Corporation (Aqua WSC), which operates the Vista Ranch water system, says the pressure loss may have allowed harmful microbes into the water system.

Aqua WSC is also requesting consumers minimize water usage until the issue is resolved.

Customers in the Vista Ranch Water System are advised to boil their water prior to consumption after a water main break early Thursday. (Aqua WSC)

MORE CONSUMER NEWS

To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to consumption. The water should be brought to a vigorous boil and then boiled for two minutes.

In lieu of boiling, consumers can also purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.

Once repairs are complete and the system is restored to normal operating conditions, the system will then be flushed with chlorinated water, and the boil water notice will only be lifted after tests confirm the water is safe to drink, says Aqua WSC.

When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, Aqua WSC officials will notify its customers.