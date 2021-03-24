Boise police captain named new police chief of City of Burnet

The City of Burnet says Brian Lee of the Boise Police Department will be the city's next Chief of Police.

Brian is currently a Captain over CID with the Boise, Idaho Police Department.

The city says Captain Lee is an experienced law enforcement professional with 27 years of service in municipal policing. He is currently a commander in the Boise Police Department that includes 300 sworn personnel and 100 professional staff.

His direct reports include the supervision and management of 62 sworn and professional staff who are assigned to the division.

The city says Lee has extensive experience in internal affairs, human resources, leadership, training, and modern policing strategies. Lee currently leads the Chief’s Citizen Advisory Panel that meets every 6 weeks to address issues within the community.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice and Law Enforcement Administration, from Colorado State University Global.

Chief Lee is expected to begin the position in mid-to-late May.