Boom lift operator rescued in North Austin, taken to hospital: AFD

The Brief A boom lift operator was rescued after they were trapped in the lift due to hitting power lines. The operator was working in the 11900 block of Hobby Horse Court. The operator was taken to St. David's North Austin Medical Center with minor complaints.



A boom lift operator was rescued in North Austin after they were trapped in the lift due to hitting power lines.

What we know:

The operator was working in the 11900 block of Hobby Horse Court, which is off Burnet Road and Gracy Farms Road, near MoPac.

Austin fire and EMS crews were on scene at around 11:51 p.m. April 1 to help the lift operator.

Austin Energy also responded to cut power to the lines so crews could rescue the operator.

The operator was transported to St. David's North Austin Medical Center with minor complaints, says ATCEMS.

What we don't know:

No demographic details about the boom operator were shared.

It is also unknown how or why the boom lift hit the power lines.