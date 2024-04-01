Bracket ranks worst drivers in Austin area

As the college basketball tournament continues, many of us have been filling out brackets, hoping to see our favorite team advance to the championship. But one Austin-based social media personality has introduced a bracket of a different kind: the worst driver in Austin.

"Life on Austin roads is kind of the worst, worst drivers in Austin bracket, just kind of by design," said X user Evil Mopac.

Every March for the past three years, Evil Mopac has been unveiling his Worst Driver in Austin bracket. Last year, the bracket asked people to vote for the type of driver that you’d rather not share the road with. This year, Evil Mopac is calling out local neighborhoods and cities.

"This is not necessarily about where this traffic is happening. It's where the people originate," Evil Mopac explained.

Evil Mopac bracket

Since March 21, X users have been voting and narrowing down who they believe to be the worst of the worst.

The "egregious eight" included places like East Riverside, Leander, Round Rock and Central Austin. But those were ultimately eliminated, leaving the final four: Westlake, Dripping Springs, Lakeway and Tarrytown.

Now, it’s down to Westlake and Lakeway in the championship round.

"I think if this can give someone a little pause in their stressful day to have a laugh at it, and maybe a minuscule amount of self-reflection would be a best case scenario, then I hey, I'm here for it," said Evil Mopac.