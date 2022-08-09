12 bricks of fentanyl found hidden in truck, man arrested

A man was arrested for drug possession Tuesday morning, the Fayette County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said on Tuesday, August 9, around 9:33 a.m., the Narcotics Canine Unit stopped a Chevy Silverado on I-10 at the 661-mile mark for a traffic violation.

After speaking to the driver, a Sergeant (SGT) said he observed indicators of deceptive behavior and became suspicious the driver was smuggling illegal narcotics.

The FCSO said the team searched the truck and found 12 bricks of raw fentanyl in the rear seat back in a speaker box.

The driver, 30-year-old Severo Rodriguez, was arrested for drug possession and taken to jail.