Brookshire Brothers to begin construction on new Lago Vista store

A new grocery store is coming soon to Lago Vista.

Lufkin-based Brookshire Brothers will begin construction this summer on a 41,000-square-foot store along Ranch Road 1431. Construction is projected to be completed in spring 2023.

The grocery chain says that starting on April 1, it assumed the lease on a large vacant retail space in the Lago Vista Village Shopping Center. The new store will include many of the chain's signature features and key service.

This location will be the company's first store in Travis County, joining an existing footprint of stores stretching from western Louisiana to the Texas Hill Country.

The regional grocery chain celebrated its centennial in 2021 and has grown from a small general store in downtown Lufkin to nearly 120 grocery and express stores, a central distribution center, 72 pharmacies, 87 fueling stations, four coffee shops and two event venues.