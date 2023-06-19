Crews on scene of brush fire near Austin airport

Fire crews are at the scene of a brush fire in Southwest Austin near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, says the Austin Fire Department.

Crews from AFD and Travis County ESD 11 have been responding to the one-acre fire near the intersection of US 183 South and Burleson Road.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Austin Fire Department)

AFD says the fire's forward progress has been halted and crews are beginning to clean up.

No structures were threatened.

Drivers are advised that traffic may be heavy in the area for the next hour.