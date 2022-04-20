Buc-ee's expands to Caldwell County with 'much larger' store

A new Buc-ee's store is coming to Caldwell County.

The County Commissioners Court unanimously voted to approve a Chapter 381 incentives agreement that would aid Buc-ee's with building a store where I-10 meets U.S. Highway 183, according to Austin Business Journal.

The future store is said to be "much larger" than those around the Austin area.

Buc-ee's currently has 35 locations in Texas, with many more planned to open in the coming years.

Advertisement

According to Austin Business Journal, the company plans on opening at least 10 new locations between 2022 and 2026 across the Southern United States.