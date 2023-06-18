North Austin senior living community honors dads with Father's Day concert

To honor fathers on Father's Day, Buckner Villas senior living in North Austin hosted a concert for the dads to enjoy.

"I've been really enjoying it the music here is always great the people who puts it on for us brings us a lot of good talent in so it's really enjoyable," said senior resident Tom Jackson.

The senior living community says it is crucial for their senior residents to have an active social life.

"Well, we have a very active community our men are very busy here they're very active they work out every day they go to parties and music and games, and they have visitors all the time so yea we have a wonderful community," said lifestyle director Janet Burnett.

Families were invited this weekend to celebrate their dads and some of the residents share why Father's Day is an important day for them.

"Well, Father's Day has always been important to me, I grew up and was very fortunate to have a father that most of the people did not have the capability of having a father like mine," said Jackson.

These fathers have many years under their belt and have even been promoted to grandfather.

This Father's Day they want to share some insight to those fathers who may be celebrating their first year as a dad.

"Tell them to be straight and make their kids behave," jokingly said senior resident Jack Daniels.

"I think the fathers need to a very strong rock in the home they need to make sure to nurture their kids and give them the advantage of knowing they are loved on a day-to-day basis," said Jackson.