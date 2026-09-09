Buda aggravated robbery: 1 arrested, 5 more suspects at large

The Brief Police are looking for several aggravated robbery suspects Buda police said the incident happened at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Cabela’s Drive One suspect has been arrested, but police are asking for help looking for five more



Buda police are looking for several suspects involved in an aggravated robbery back in August.

Robbery in Buda

The backstory:

Police said on August 31, just before 6:30 p.m., officers responded to an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Cabela’s Drive for a report of an aggravated robbery inside a home.

The victim told police she came home to her apartment and found six people inside.

During a struggle, the victim was hit in the face before the suspects left with some of the victim's items.

Later, arrest warrants were issued for Daniel Medrano Jr., 18. He was arrested on Sept. 5 and booked into the Travis County Jail.

Arrest warrants for Mycha Moore, 18, and Christian Hodge-Tolbert, 17, have been issued.

Dig deeper:

Daniel Medrano Jr. was arrested on the following charges:

Burglary of Habitation

Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Aggravated Robbery

The arrest warrant for Mycha Moore is for the following charges:

Burglary of Habitation

Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

The arrest warrant for Christian Hodge-Tolbert is for the following charges:

Burglary of Habitation

Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Aggravated Robbery

Why you should care:

Three females who were also involved in the robbery have not been identified yet.

Police are asking for help identifying those suspects.

The investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the individuals or has information that may assist investigators is asked to contact Detective Valdez at (512) 523-1045.

Anonymous tips may be submitted to Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS, www.callcrimestoppers.com, or through the P3Tips Mobile App.