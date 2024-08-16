Buda girl who recently had heart transplant throws first pitch at Round Rock Express game

At the Round Rock Express game on Friday, Dell Diamond and Dell Children's Ascension asked 10-year-old Olivea Hannah to throw the first pitch after undergoing a heart transplant this year.

Her family, friends, and dad, Gregory, joined her on the field.

"Being a single father, I've actually had the chance to raise her myself, so it’s been like extra, extra special," said Gregory Hannah, Olivea's dad. "Unfortunately, her mom passed away about four or five years ago. It’s just been me and her ever since. We kind of strengthen each other in the good times and the bad."

They’ve had more than their fair share of the bad.

After noticing swelling in Olivea’s belly this March, Gregory took her to Dell Children’s. At just 10 years old, Olivea was in heart failure because her heart was 10 times the normal size.

"I was devastated," said Gregory. "I was truly devastated. We had lost a child about 15 years ago, I guess, at the same hospital, so I was like ‘This can’t be happening again, this could not be happening again.'"

Ninety days later, they got the call that would change everything.

"Oh my god, it’s just a shock all over again and just nerves and nerves up the wazoo," said Gregory.

A heart matched for Olivea’s transplant.

"Surgery, surgery, surgery," said Olivea.

After many surgeries, she’s healthier than ever.

"Not only did she come through, she made one of the quickest recoveries that they’ve had," said Gregory.

Friday evening, she got to celebrate that.

"A little bit of nervousness, a little bit of excitement, a little bit of every single emotion," said Olivea.

She threw the first pitch at the Round Rock Express Game.

Afterward, the first person she ran to was her dad, Olivea’s number one fan from day one.

"Very proud," said Gregory. "Man, this is my little angel right here. "We feel honored to be one of the ambassadors to do something like this, so here we are, and we’re ready to toss that ball."

Olivea will be an ambassador for the Children’s Miracle Network next year.

Her family hopes their story will encourage others to give to that organization because it was such a big help during their time in the hospital.