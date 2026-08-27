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Pot bellied pigs allowed in Buda residential neighborhoods

By
FOX 7 Austin
Buda
Published August 27, 2026 12:48 PM CDT
Published August 27, 2026 12:48 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • Buda residents can now own pot-bellied pigs
    • A new ordinance has been passed allowing the animals in residential neigborhoods
    •  

BUDA, Texas - Residents in Buda are now allowed to have a new type of pet thanks to a new ordinance.

Pot-bellied pigs in Buda

The backstory:

Buda city officials say an ordinance (§4.04.018) now allows pot-bellied pigs in residential neighborhoods. 

Owners must register with the Buda Animal Control Division and obtain a permit before bringing one home. 

Each household can have a maximum of two pot-bellied pigs, with additional requirements related to spaying/neutering, housing, animal welfare, and property inspections. 

Only one permit is required per household, and the permit application includes a pet pig registration section. 

Officials remind residents that the ordinance does not override HOA rules. Residents must continue to follow any applicable neighborhood restrictions. 

What you can do:

For more information and to apply for a permit, you can go here.

You can also read the full ordinance here.

The Source: Information from City of Buda, Texas Facebook page.

BudaPets and Animals