Pot bellied pigs allowed in Buda residential neighborhoods

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The Brief Buda residents can now own pot-bellied pigs A new ordinance has been passed allowing the animals in residential neigborhoods



Residents in Buda are now allowed to have a new type of pet thanks to a new ordinance.

Pot-bellied pigs in Buda

The backstory:

Buda city officials say an ordinance (§4.04.018) now allows pot-bellied pigs in residential neighborhoods.

Owners must register with the Buda Animal Control Division and obtain a permit before bringing one home.

Each household can have a maximum of two pot-bellied pigs, with additional requirements related to spaying/neutering, housing, animal welfare, and property inspections.

Only one permit is required per household, and the permit application includes a pet pig registration section.

Officials remind residents that the ordinance does not override HOA rules. Residents must continue to follow any applicable neighborhood restrictions.

What you can do:

For more information and to apply for a permit, you can go here.

You can also read the full ordinance here.