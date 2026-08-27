Pot bellied pigs allowed in Buda residential neighborhoods
BUDA, Texas - Residents in Buda are now allowed to have a new type of pet thanks to a new ordinance.
Pot-bellied pigs in Buda
The backstory:
Buda city officials say an ordinance (§4.04.018) now allows pot-bellied pigs in residential neighborhoods.
Owners must register with the Buda Animal Control Division and obtain a permit before bringing one home.
Each household can have a maximum of two pot-bellied pigs, with additional requirements related to spaying/neutering, housing, animal welfare, and property inspections.
Only one permit is required per household, and the permit application includes a pet pig registration section.
Officials remind residents that the ordinance does not override HOA rules. Residents must continue to follow any applicable neighborhood restrictions.
What you can do:
For more information and to apply for a permit, you can go here.
You can also read the full ordinance here.
The Source: Information from City of Buda, Texas Facebook page.