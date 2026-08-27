FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week 2026: Weiss vs Round Rock

The Brief High school football is back in Central Texas New season opens this week This week's Game of the Week match-up is between the Cibolo Steele Knights and the Westlake Chaparrals



High school football is back in Central Texas!

Every week, FOX 7 Austin will feature one upcoming high school football game as our FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week. This week's match-up is between the Weiss Wolves and the Round Rock Dragons.

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What they're saying:

What promises to be a scorching opening week of FOX 7 Friday Football features two teams going head-to-head looking for a hot start to the season.

Our Game of the Week has the Class 5A Weiss Wolves entering into the dragon's lair, Dragon Stadium in Round Rock, to take on the 6A Round Rock Dragons.

Weiss Wolves

The Weiss Wolves are coming off their best season in school history in 2025 with 10 wins that tied a season high, and they made it to the region semi-finals for the first time ever.

Weiss's 15 returning starters, including quarterback Jaxson Schad and Washington-bound receiver Tre Moore, are a big reason the Wolves are preseason favorites to win a district stacked with perennial powers A&M Consolidated, College Station, and Georgetown.

Round Rock Dragons

The Round Rock Dragons have a few weeks to get ready for a new district that now includes Texas high school football royalty: Westlake and Lake Travis.

The Dragons' plan to compete for a district title with those two with 11 returning starters from 2025, including their own tandem through the air: quarterback Dov Stickler and receiver Dylan Jaeger.

These two teams met twice earlier this decade, with each beating the other in blowout fashion.

Join FOX 7 Austin's John Hygh and Clif Thornton for all the FOX 7 Friday Football action on Fridays at 9 p.m. on FOX 7 Austin, online and on FOX Local.