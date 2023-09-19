Expand / Collapse search

VIDEO: 3 women break into truck at Bull Creek Preserve; police investigating

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Austin
VIDEO: Truck burglary at Bull Creek Preserve

The Austin Police Department is searching for three burglary of a vehicle suspects. They are seen breaking into a truck at the Bull Creek Preserve. Video courtesy: APD

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying three women in connection to a burglary of a truck.

Police said on Sept. 17 around 5:30 p.m., three women were caught on camera breaking into a truck in the Bull Creek Preserve.

In the video, it shows the women getting out of an SUV, breaking the window of a pickup truck, before stealing several items from it.

The women were seen getting out of the suspect vehicle described as a champagne Mercedez-Benz SUV.

APD wants to remind the public to be aware of their surroundings when visiting public parks. Criminals may watch the victims when they hide their valuables or move them to the vehicle’s trunk. Always be alert, and never leave valuables in plain sight.

Anyone with any information may submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.