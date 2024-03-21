Burglary suspect arrested after police chase in Cedar Park

article

A burglary suspect is in custody after a police chase in Cedar Park early Thursday morning.

Cedar Park police responded to a burglary call at a local business.

After a short foot chase, the suspect, Joel Meadows, was taken into custody and booked into the Williamson County Jail.

Jail records show charges are still pending in this case, but Meadows has been arrested numerous times in Williamson County, including twice in January and three times in 2023.

Cedar Park police recovered copper wire and roughly 9 grams of methamphetamine during Meadows' arrest on Thursday morning. (Cedar Park Police Department)

