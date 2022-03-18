Burn restriction in Austin parks in place effective immediately, says PARD

The Austin Parks & Recreation Department (PARD) has issued a Parks Burning Restriction effective immediately due to dangerous fire conditions in Central Texas.

The burning restriction prohibits the building of fires and grilling in all City of Austin parks, greenbelts and preserves – pursuant to Ordinance No. 20111102-025 – effective immediately and until further notice, including the use of wood or charcoal BBQ pits/grills/smokers. Propane stoves are allowed in designated picnic areas only.

As a general reminder, smoking is always prohibited in City parks.

Park Rangers will enforce the burning restriction in the City’s parks and greenbelts. Violations may result in a fine between $300 and $500.

PARD says it will continue to evaluate fire conditions and will lift the burning restriction as soon as it is safe to do so.

For more information about wildfires, click here.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Very high fire danger in Central Texas this weekend, says AFD

Texas wildfires fueled by gusty winds prompt evacuations

High fire danger in parts of Central Texas heading into weekend

Texas readies additional resources to address increased fire weather conditions

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

