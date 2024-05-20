California sea lion hops into UCLA rowers' boat

A malnourished sea lion pup hopped into a UCLA rower's boat, surprising the crew and nuzzling some of the athletes.

UCLA sophomore Logan Hibbard told KTVU that the sea lion jumped into her boat last Monday while she was practicing early in the morning on the Marina del Ray.

"A sea lion hopped onto the bow deck of one of our boats and then just swam around to the boat that I was in," Hibbard said in an interview.

Hibbard wasn't scared.

"Honestly, I tried to be really calm," she said. "It was just a baby sea lion. He was really, really friendly. I figured if I stayed calm, that would make him more calm. And so, we just sort of had an understanding with each other."

Teammates were able to snap a few photographs, showing the sea lion, whom the crew nicknamed "Bru" for the UCLA Bruins, snuggling up to Hibbard on the boat.

Hibbard also admitted she tried petting Bru. But the sea lion would have none of that.

"It didn't really like it," Hibbard said. "So, I stopped."

Hibbard and her teammates called the Marine Mammal Care Center in Los Angeles, where authorities took the sea lion to rehabilitate her.

The coaches wrapped up the sea lion in towels to get it to shore.

Hibbard said the mammal experts said the sea lion was malnourished, which is likely why she hopped in the boat and was so willing to get close to humans.

Other forms of sea creatures are also experiencing starvation this spring, such as pelicans, along California's coastline, although the reasons why aren't immediately clear.

Hibbard found the whole experience exciting.

"More than anything, I was just grateful because it was such a cool experience," she said. "And it was really fun to have him ride along with us."

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.

A sea lion nicknamed Bru hopped into a UCLA rowing boat on May 13, 2024. Photo: Faye Turcotte, freshman coxswain for UCLA rowing