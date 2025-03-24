New Braunfels man who planned mass murder attacks sentenced to 6.5 years

article

The Brief A New Braunfels man was sentenced for planning mass murder attacks in 2022 Cameron Darrick Peterson tried to buy a shotgun from a pawn shop twice and was denied both times A search of his home led to the discovery of altered guns and ingredients to make destructive devices



A New Braunfels man was sentenced to over six years in prison for planning mass murder attacks in 2022.

The backstory:

According to court documents, 20-year-old Cameron Darrick Peterson began planning mass shootings in November 2022.

On Jan. 4, 2024, Peterson tried to buy a 12-gauge shotgun from a New Braunfels pawn shop. He did a background check and was denied because of his age and the type of gun he wanted to buy.

On May 31, he tried to buy a shotgun again from the pawn shop and was denied.

Shortly after, Peterson was arrested by New Braunfels police. During a search of his home, FBI agents found an altered .22 caliber long rifle with a sawed-off buttstock and six magazines loaded with 60 rounds.

On June 6, FBI agents checked Peterson's social media accounts, which revealed plans to attack a gas station. On the same day, Peterson was recorded from jail asking someone to hide or destroy a video he made surveilling a grocery store to plan a future attack.

On June 10, another search of Peterson's home led to the discovery of a box that had 11 aerosol containers and other ingredients to make destructive devices, including an IED.

In June 2024, Peterson was indicted for three counts related to firearm and explosive offenses.

On Oct. 30, 2024, he pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to receive a firearm to use to commit a felony.

Peterson was sentenced to 78 months in prison.

What they're saying:

"This case is demonstrative of how our law enforcement and the systems in place to prevent certain firearm purchases by those under the legal age work in tandem to successfully prevent mass murder events like this defendant had planned," said Acting U.S. Attorney Margaret Leachman for the Western District of Texas. "Due to the fine investigative efforts and teamwork of the Joint Terrorism Task Force, the New Braunfels Police, and other local and federal partners, Peterson’s plans to detonate explosives and slaughter innocents in multiple locations in our district were deterred."

"Americans should be able to live free from fear of becoming a victim of a mass shooter. Thankfully, Peterson’s plans were thwarted when vigilant citizens saw something and said something," said Special Agent in Charge Aaron Tapp for the FBI San Antonio Field Office. "We are grateful to our partners on the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force - especially the San Antonio Fire Department, the New Braunfels Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the United States Attorney's Office for their continued assistance in keeping our communities safe. Cases like this are a priority for the FBI and we encourage anyone who observes something suspicious, potential indicators of violence, or threats against our community to report them at tips.fbi.gov. Together we can prevent acts of mass violence."