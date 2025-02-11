6 arrested for capital murder in deadly November 2024 shooting: APD, U.S. Marshals

The Brief APD and U.S. Marshals gave an update on a deadly shooting from November 2024. Six people have been arrested for the murder of Xavier Jones Sr. The U.S. Marshals say the suspects had an extensive criminal history.



Six suspects have been arrested in connection with a November 2024 deadly shooting in North Austin.

Austin police and U.S. Marshals gave an update on the case in a press conference on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

What happened on November 25, 2024?

The backstory:

At around 11 p.m., APD responded to a shoot/stab hotshot call at 414 East Wonsley Drive.

APD said at the time that several 911 calls were received about a gunshot heard near the Bridge at Granada Apartments.

When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead on scene.

The man has since been identified as Xavier Jones Sr.

The investigation

What we know:

The initial investigation shows multiple armed suspects had forced their way into his apartment by shooting out the rear sliding glass door.

Once inside, the suspects then assaulted a woman and pointed a gun at a child and stole cash and jewelry from Jones before fleeing the scene, says APD.

APD says that through a combination of community help, investigative techniques and CrimeStoppers tips, investigators were able to identify six suspects.

Arrest warrants were issued for each suspect, charging them with capital murder.

According to the arrest affidavits, Jones had posts on social media of him holding cash and a diamond-encrusted Cartier watch. There was another of him buying a diamond grill for his mouth. A comment on one post estimated the value of the items to be $50,000.

The affidavits say Jon Willard was the planner and leader of the robbery, but he had a court-ordered GPS tracking device, so he brought up the idea to his gang associates. They planned for two weeks and did surveillance.

Lorance Jones' girlfriend, Rhianna Farillas, drove them to the apartment.

"There was some type of gang association that was very broad, what I'd call more of like a hybrid model. These individuals just really floated around with someone, with some type of organized activity," Deputy U.S. Marshal Brandon Filla said.

The manhunt

What we know:

Once the arrest warrants were obtained, APD says it called in the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force to apprehend them and preserve any remaining evidence, including the murder weapon.

The U.S. Marshals say that APD's Tactical Intelligence Unit also provided them with an abundance of information that helped them to apprehend the suspects within 24 hours.

The suspects were spread out across the city, according to APD information, so U.S. Marshals saturated the area with about 27-30 task force officers.

No further incidents or injuries were reported during the arrests.

Search warrants and items seen in plain sight led to recovered firearms, including pistols, an AR-15, a rifle with a scope, and additional magazines.

The suspects

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Jon Charles Williard Jr., 20

What we know:

From Jan. 29-30, five of the suspects were found and arrested.

Camron Josh-Anthony Perkins, 22

Lorance Jones, 22

Rhianna Doreen Farillas, 21

Jon Charles Williard Jr., 20

Judaren Makeel Forbes, 20

Forbes was arrested at the Travis County Courthouse after U.S. Marshals learned he had a hearing there the morning of Jan. 30.

The sixth suspect, 20-year-old Corey Keazer, was later confirmed to already be in custody in the Travis County Jail for an unrelated violent offense.

APD said Tuesday that at the time of the murder, five of the six suspects had previously been released from jail and were under court supervision for unrelated violent offenses.

The U.S. Marshals say the suspects had an extensive criminal history.

Jones' family's response to arrests

Yvonne Jones, Xavier's mother, released the following statement:

"We would like to thank all branches of the police force and task units that worked together to apprehend all of the suspects. We believe in the DA and are putting all of our trust in him that he will do everything in his power and will that NONE of these suspects ever walk free again in life. They should have never been free on bond considering all of the heinous crimes they have committed, and it is within the hopes of our family they will never be set free again.

At this time, we do see that each of them has a set bond which does not sit well with us or other citizens in our community. How this is possible, being that they were already out on bond, is unbeknown to us. If you are already out on bond and create another crime, you should not be awarded another bond.

What happened to my son was not called for because six criminals just wanted a watch, one in which not all six of them could wear at one time. This was an act of a bigger reason and cause. These individuals did not know my son; they had more than a mission of a watch to get.

Myself, as his Mom and Dad, only ask that my son gets the true justice that he deserves by way of what all six of these monsters did to him.

In closing, I ask that the DA's office do reach out to me and my husband in his hurtful time we are having to deal with, and hear and respect any requests we have or feel should be done during this process.

Thanks for hearing and listening to what us, the family of Xavier Jones Sr., have to say."

FOX 7 Austin has reached out to the Travis County DA's office for comment, but has not received a response.

What's next:

APD says this remains an active investigation.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS (8477) or submit tips anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers program.