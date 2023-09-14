Texas man arrested for assaulting law enforcement during Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Smithville man is now facing several felony and misdemeanor charges related to his actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

65-year-old Billy Joe Gober allegedly physically assaulted multiple law enforcement officers during the riot.

Gober is now facing felony counts of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers as well as several misdemeanors including entering and remaining in restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings.

Gober was arrested Sept. 13 in Bastrop County and made his initial appearance Sept. 14 in the Western District of Texas.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, at approximately 1:57 p.m., law enforcement officials were attempting to maintain the police line on the south side of the Capitol’s Lower West Terrace.

Gober allegedly walked up a set of stairs to approach, charged and struck a Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officer. A few seconds later, the officer removed Gober’s hands from their person, but Gober approached the line again and attempted to pull a police barricade away from another officer.

A few minutes later, a section of the police line on the south side of the Lower West Terrace was collapsing as a result of rioters’ repeated efforts to breach it, including through the assault of multiple officers. At that time, Gober allegedly charged at another officer, grabbed their baton, and attempted to take it.

Using the baton, Gober then pulled the officer into the crowd of rioters. Once he had pulled the officer into the crowd, Gober grabbed and placed his arms around the officer, says court documents.

Gober later posted a photo of himself in front of the Capitol on Jan. 11, three days after he flew back home to Texas.

In the 32 months since Jan. 6, 2021, the Department of Justice says more than 1,100 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the riot, including more than 396 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony.

The investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.