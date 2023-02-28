CapMetro apologizes for delays during Austin FC game after Leader train crash

CapMetro issued an apology Tuesday after a train derailment caused delays over the weekend.

Austin FC fans took to social media to voice their displeasure about the reduced rail service caused by the incident.

In a series of Tweets, CapMetro confirmed the train derailed due to a crash near the Leander station.

Despite that, CapMetro called their service on Saturday, Feb. 25 "not up to the standards," and said plans were not executed to the quality they should have been.