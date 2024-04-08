CapMetro hosts 'Eclipse-nic' at Leander rail station

Crowds converged on Leander to watch the total solar eclipse at the CapMetro rail station on Monday, April 8.

Seattle resident Ari Madian came ready with two film cameras and a laptop.

"I got into photography probably like 3–4 months ago, and I figured this was a pretty awesome event to try and go out and get some cool photos," he said.

Rental cars were rented out, so he decided to take the metro.

"We saw that our Leander station would experience the longest amount of totality from the eclipse, so we thought this was a great opportunity," said Samantha Baez, EVP of Experience & Engagement for CapMetro.

Some visitors that FOX 7 spoke to were from out of state and even the country. While the weather forecast was a concern, the big moment did not disappoint.

"I didn’t know what to expect. It exceeded all my expectations, just to feel the community experience it together all at once was incredible," said James Larsen, a Leander resident. "Never felt anything like it before."

Madian said he’s excited to get his film developed as soon as he gets back to Seattle.

"I thought it was pretty cool. I really haven’t seen anything like that before," he said. "Being able to see the corona is pretty incredible."