CapMetro's June service changes include increasing frequency of new Rapid lines

The Brief CapMetro to implement June service changes on June 7 Changes include increasing frequency of newest Rapid lines, opening two new Park & Rides



CapMetro will be implementing its June service changes following board approval Monday.

Those changes include increasing the frequency of its newest Rapid lines and opening two new Park and Rides, both of which are related to Project Connect.

CapMetro June service changes

What we know:

The service changes will go into effect on Sunday, June 7, as part of the transit agency's triannual service change.

Rapid Route 800 and Rapid Route 837

The two newest Rapid lines will be increasing their frequency to their full 10-minute peak.

CapMetro says this will depend on successful testing of vehicles, infrastructure and operations this spring.

The increase marks a major milestone for Project Connect.

Routes for Rapid lines 800 and 837

Goodnight Ranch and Expo Center Park & Rides

The increase in Rapid lines 800 and 837 also coincides with two new Park & Ride facilities: Goodnight Ranch in Southeast Austin and Expo Center in Northeast Austin.

To support these new facilities, CapMetro will be realigning certain routes.

Goodnight Ranch

Routes 318, 333, and 800 will terminate at the Goodnight Ranch Park & Ride

Routes 318 and 333 will no longer operate on portions of Thaxton, Alum Rock, or Panadero

Customers along Thaxton will still have access to service with nearby stops on Salt Springs and Vertex

Expo Center

Center will become major connection point in NE Austin

Rapid 837, Routes 337, 18 and 233, as well as Pickup service, will provide expanded access and connectivity from new transit hub

Route Adjustments

To support new transit hubs and improve system efficiency, several service adjustments will be implemented.

Northeast Austin

Route 18 MLK would be extended, replacing Route 237 Northeast Feeder and part of Route 339 Tuscany, with more frequent and continuous coverage

Route 237 Northeast Feeder would be discontinued, with service replaced by the extended Route 18

Route 339 Tuscany would shorten and combine with Route 323 Anderson to form an altered crosstown route: Route 339 Anderson/Springdale on a 30 minute frequency

Route 233 Decker/Daffan would be shortened to operate east of Johnny Morris Rd and become a neighborhood circulator with increased frequency

Route 337 Koenig/Colony Park would be extended to the Expo Center Park & Ride

Route 5 Woodrow/East 12th will have a new turnaround via Techni Center, instead of transitioning into a different route

Route 20 Manor Road/Riverside

Route 20 will be splitting at the University of Texas due to the new frequency of Rapid Route 837

South of UT: Remains high‑frequency service along Riverside Dr to the airport

North of UT: Becomes a new local route called Route 320 Manor Rd/Dean Keeton, operating every 30 minutes as underlying service for Rapid 837

Seasonal Service Updates

CapMetro will also be implementing seasonal adjustments, including:

Reduced UT Shuttle route service

Removal of the following school trips:Route 4 (7th Street) to Austin High School & the Liberal Arts and Science Academy (LASA)Route 217 (Montopolis Feeder) to Allison Elementary School Route 315 (Ben White) to Small Middle SchoolRoute 333 (William Cannon) to Perez Elementary School

Route 4 (7th Street) to Austin High School & the Liberal Arts and Science Academy (LASA)

Route 217 (Montopolis Feeder) to Allison Elementary School

Route 315 (Ben White) to Small Middle School

Route 333 (William Cannon) to Perez Elementary School