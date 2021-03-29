CapMetro offers free rides to, from COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Capital Metro says it is offering free curb-to-curb rides for those with COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

All adults in Texas are now eligible to get the shot, more than a month before the May 1st benchmark set by President Joe Biden.

The transit agency says that anyone with a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in CapMetro's service area can ride any of its services, including MetroRail, MetroBus, MetroRapid, MetroExpress, Pickup, MetroAccess, MetroBike, and UT Shuttles, for free to and from their appointment.

CapMetro says that customers using Pickup for their free ride can use the code METROVAX for two free roundtrips to cover both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

During this time period, anyone can schedule a VaccineAccess ride via MetroAccess for door-to-door service.

Community members using the service are asked to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccine appointment before boarding. CapMetro says it does not administer the vaccine or schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments for customers.

All CapMetro’s established COVID-19 safety protocols will be enforced during these trips, including wearing facial coverings while onboard. CapMetro says its vehicles are cleaned daily with disinfectant, and an electrostatic product is used to ensure surfaces are sanitized.

