CapMetro prepares for severe winter weather in Central Texas

With severe winter weather impacting Central Texas this weekend and early next week, Capital Metro says it has enacted agency-wide preparations to help keep riders and employees safe.

All CapMetro vehicles are being pre-started for heat and maintenance and track inspections are being conducted on MetroRail, says the transit agency. Field staff is inspecting bus stations, rail platforms, and the service area overpasses and bridges, and they are de-icing surfaces as needed. Riders are also allowed to use vehicles for temporary sheltering during layovers.

CapMetro says its services are currently experiencing weather-related impacts, and detours are in place. All weather-related detours will be updated on MetroAlerts and online.

RELATED: A look back at the past times the Arctic came to Texas

The transit agency says staff are closely monitoring the situation and will update customers with any service changes. CapMetro is also working in cooperation with Austin and Travis County for all inclement weather updates and supporting cold weather sheltering and transportation.

Customers are encouraged to sign up for MetroAlerts for updates on delays or detours. All COVID-19 safety regulations are still in effect.

Advertisement

RELATED: Austin Water offers tips for preparing pipes for severe winter weather

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Central Texas, saying that a major winter storm will be moving across the region Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

The City of Austin, Travis County, and community partners have activated cold weather shelters. The city says that moving forward, cold weather shelters will be operating 24 hours a day for as long as conditions dictate. Those sheltering will be offered the opportunity to remain during the day and the upcoming nights. Those seeking shelter Saturday will be able to go to the Central Library at 6 p.m. to be transported to shelters.

RELATED: Texas road crews continue to monitor driving conditions

Gov. Greg Abbott also issued a disaster declaration Friday for all 254 Texas counties in response to severe winter weather impacting the state.

Abbott's office says state resources are being deployed to help with local response efforts. The Texas State Operations Center has also been ordered to expand its daily operations to 24-hours a day through the end of next week

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.