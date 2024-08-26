CapMetro proposes new rapid lines for 2025

CapMetro is proposing changes to their transit schedules.

Austin's Transit Agency wants to introduce two CapMetro rapid lines next year, a new Pickup Decker zone and minor schedule adjustments.

One line would run along Pleasant Valley in East and Southeast Austin, and the other line would connect to the Travis County Expo Center. CapMetro Rapid 800 Pleasant Valley and 837 Expo Center are proposed to start in spring 2025. Buses would arrive every 20–30 minutes.

CapMetro is also proposing a new zone, Pickup Decker, to provide a flexible service in the Northeast Austin area. It would also connect to the proposed Rapid 837 Expo Center.

Select bus routes may also receive minor adjustments. For more details, click here.

If approved, the minor schedule adjustments would start on Sunday, Jan. 12, the pickup Decker zone would begin on Monday, Jan. 13 and the two rapid lines would launch later in spring 2025 after essential infrastructure and testing are completed.

To provide feedback, click here.