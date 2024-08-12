City of Austin takes a look at long-term transportation plan

The City of Austin is taking a look at its long-term transportation plan.

The city is expected to give a list of high priority projects to the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (CAMPO) this week.

CAMPO is responsible for developing and maintaining the long-range transportation plan for a six-county region. That includes Hays, Travis and Williamson Counties.

Austin is focused on developing sidewalks, bicycle systems, and urban trails along existing major corridors.

The city is also coordinating with CapMetro on projects being submitted for Project Connect, the mass transit plan projected to bring a network of bus and rail lines to the Austin area.