CapMetro suspending all non-emergency services Thursday, Feb. 3

Capital Metro's non-emergency services will be suspended for the entirety of Thursday, Feb. 3 due to forecasted wintry weather.

Non-emergency services include all bus, rail, and other public transportation services.

CapMetro will be assisting the City of Austin in emergency transportation. This includes bringing people to warming centers and overnight cold shelters.

The Austin community is encouraged to avoid non-essential travel for the next few days as an arctic cold front approaches Central Texas. The front brings the possibility of freezing rain on roads, which makes travel dangerous.

