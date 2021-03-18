CapMetro to launch new 'Pickup' zone in Pflugerville

article

Capital Metro is bringing its on-demand Pickup service to Pflugerville next week.

The transit agency says that beginning on March 23, riders will be able to request a ride to anywhere within the service zone directly from the CapMetro smartphone app or by calling CapMetro.

Service in the Pflugerville Pickup zone will be available weekdays between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. The handicap-accessible service will pick customers up from their location within 15 minutes or less.

(CapMetro)

CapMetro says the Pickup service can help customers in Pflugerville get to important locations, such as shopping centers, medical services, City Hall, the Library, local parks, and downtown Pflugerville.

Kids ages 18 and younger ride free. Children 10 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Customers can download the app from either the iOS or Android app store, register for an account, and book a trip. A single ride costs $1.25, the same charge as a Single Ride pass for MetroBus and MetroRapid services. A Capital Metro Day Pass, 7-Day Pass, or 31-Day Pass will also cover a Pickup ride.

(CapMetro)

Those in the service zones without access to the smartphone app may call 512-369-6200.

Pickup currently services Manor, East Austin, Walnut Creek, Northeast Austin, and Exposition.